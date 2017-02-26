AWARDS
2017 Academy Awards Winners - Live Updates Throughout the Night
by Alex Billington
February 26, 2017
The 89th Academy Awards are upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with the esteemed Jimmy Kimmel as our host of the show this year. There are nine fantastic Best Picture nominees, and I'm looking forward to finally knowing who wins. It has been a very exciting, but also challenging year in 2016. The big battle seems to be between La La Land and Moonlight. It's finally time to find out who is taking home all the Oscars, and who isn't, at the Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with winners marked once announced live tonight - refresh for all updates.
Read on for a complete list of #Oscars2017 nominees & winners. Let us know what you think of the results!
This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of editorial commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.
PICTURE:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
DIRECTOR:
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
ACTOR:
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
ACTRESS:
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Negga - Loving
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals
Thoughts: As expected! I'm happy for Mahershala Ali, this is fantastic, he's a wonderful guy. Glad he won.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Thoughts: Hooray!! As expected, Viola Davis win this one. Totally deserving win, though all 5 of these supporting performances were exceptional.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women - Mike Mills
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
Arrival - Eric Heisserer
Fences - August Wilson
Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
Lion - Luke Davies
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney
ANIMATED FEATURE:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Thoughts: Okay, okay fine. I really wanted Kubo or Zucchini, but this is fine.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
A Man Called Ove
Land of Mine
Tanna
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Thoughts: Yay! Congrats to Asghar Farhadi. I would've been happy with Toni Erdmann, too.
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Arrival - Bradford Young
La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Lion - Greig Fraser
Moonlight - James Laxton
Silence - Rodrigo Prieto
Thoughts: Woohoo!! Beautiful film, it looks wonderful. Let the La La Land train roll on.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Thoughts: I wanted I Am Not Your Negro or 13th to win, but okay there you go. It's O.J.
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
ANIMATED SHORT:
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Thoughts: Aw! Yay. Adorable short film from Pixar, happy to see it win.
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Thoughts: Sure, this movie looks great. But I still think any of the others deserve the win as well.
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Thoughts: Hooray! First win for La La Land during the ceremony, and it makes me happy! Keep ’em coming.
COSTUME DESIGN:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Thoughts: Well okay, no problem. Another interesting win at the start.
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Thoughts: Say whaaa? I guess this movie is now an Oscar winner. So be it.
FILM EDITING:
Arrival - Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts
La La Land - Tom Cross
Moonlight - Joi McMillon & Nat Sanders
SOUND MIXING:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
SOUND EDITING:
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Thoughts: Whoa, awesome! A good tech win for Arrival! I hope there's more to come for this film.
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Jackie - Mica Levi
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dustin O'Halloran
Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
Passengers - Thomas Newman
ORIGINAL SONG:
"Audition" from La La Land
"Can’t Stop the Feeling!" - Trolls
"City of Stars" - La La Land
"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go" - Moana
Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2017 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and let us know if you're satisfied with this year's results, and what your thoughts are on the actual Oscar ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It's always fun to watch the live show. Plus, of course, a big congratulations to all of this year's winners and all of the nominees, too! Thoughts on the 89th Academy Awards so far?
