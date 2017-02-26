2017 Academy Awards Winners - Live Updates Throughout the Night

The 89th Academy Awards are upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with the esteemed Jimmy Kimmel as our host of the show this year. There are nine fantastic Best Picture nominees, and I'm looking forward to finally knowing who wins. It has been a very exciting, but also challenging year in 2016. The big battle seems to be between La La Land and Moonlight. It's finally time to find out who is taking home all the Oscars, and who isn't, at the Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with winners marked once announced live tonight - refresh for all updates.

This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of editorial commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.

PICTURE:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

DIRECTOR:

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

ACTOR:

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

ACTRESS:

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

Thoughts: As expected! I'm happy for Mahershala Ali, this is fantastic, he's a wonderful guy. Glad he won.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Thoughts: Hooray!! As expected, Viola Davis win this one. Totally deserving win, though all 5 of these supporting performances were exceptional.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women - Mike Mills

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Arrival - Eric Heisserer

Fences - August Wilson

Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi

Lion - Luke Davies

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney

ANIMATED FEATURE:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Thoughts: Okay, okay fine. I really wanted Kubo or Zucchini, but this is fine.

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

A Man Called Ove

Land of Mine

Tanna

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Thoughts: Yay! Congrats to Asghar Farhadi. I would've been happy with Toni Erdmann, too.

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Arrival - Bradford Young

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Lion - Greig Fraser

Moonlight - James Laxton

Silence - Rodrigo Prieto

Thoughts: Woohoo!! Beautiful film, it looks wonderful. Let the La La Land train roll on.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Thoughts: I wanted I Am Not Your Negro or 13th to win, but okay there you go. It's O.J.

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

ANIMATED SHORT:

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Thoughts: Aw! Yay. Adorable short film from Pixar, happy to see it win.

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Thoughts: Sure, this movie looks great. But I still think any of the others deserve the win as well.

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Thoughts: Hooray! First win for La La Land during the ceremony, and it makes me happy! Keep ’em coming.

COSTUME DESIGN:

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Thoughts: Well okay, no problem. Another interesting win at the start.

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Thoughts: Say whaaa? I guess this movie is now an Oscar winner. So be it.

FILM EDITING:

Arrival - Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert

Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts

La La Land - Tom Cross

Moonlight - Joi McMillon & Nat Sanders

SOUND MIXING:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

SOUND EDITING:

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Thoughts: Whoa, awesome! A good tech win for Arrival! I hope there's more to come for this film.

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Jackie - Mica Levi

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Lion - Dustin O'Halloran

Moonlight - Nicholas Britell

Passengers - Thomas Newman

ORIGINAL SONG:

"Audition" from La La Land

"Can’t Stop the Feeling!" - Trolls

"City of Stars" - La La Land

"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go" - Moana

[For last year's list of Academy Awards winners, including Spotlight and Alejandro G. Iñárritu, click here.]

Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2017 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and let us know if you're satisfied with this year's results, and what your thoughts are on the actual Oscar ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It's always fun to watch the live show. Plus, of course, a big congratulations to all of this year's winners and all of the nominees, too! Thoughts on the 89th Academy Awards so far?