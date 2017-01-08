AWARDS
2017 Golden Globe Awards Winners - Updates Throughout the Night
by Alex Billington
January 8, 2017
The winners of the HFPA's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the precursor to the Academy Awards, have been announced tonight at a ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton hotel, hosted by late night comedian Jimmy Fallon. Hopefully this will be a lively show, as the HFPA can be quite boring. Our list below will be updated with all film-related winners as they're revealed during the live broadcast. The nominees featured a lots of great films from 2016, including Moonlight, La La Land, Hacksaw Ridge and Deadpool, of course, and I'm interested to find out which films/actors the HFPA fell for this time. Let's see who the winners are.
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at The Beverly Hilton as hosted by Jimmy Fallon with a live telecast on NBC. See the full list of 2017 film winners below. Winners highlighted in BOLD.
BEST DRAMA
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTOR (DRAMA)
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton - Loving
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Amy Adams - Arrival
Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Negga - Loving
Natalie Portman - Jackie
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Colin Farrell - The Lobster
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill - War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool
ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Annette Bening - 20th Century Women
Lily Collins - Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld - The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Divines (France)
Elle (France)
Neruda (Chile)
The Salesman (Iran/France)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
ANIMATED FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg - Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel - Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
Thoughts: Wait, what? Alright, but we should also be giving this to Michael Shannon, too. Right?
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
SCREENPLAY
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
ORIGINAL SCORE
Nicholas Britell - Moonlight
Justin Hurwitz - La La Land
Jóhann Jóhannsson - Arrival
Volker Bertelmann, Dustin O'Halloran - Lion
Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, Hans Zimmer - Hidden Figures
ORIGINAL SONG
"Can't Stop The Feeling!" from Trolls
"City of Stars" from La La Land
"Faith" from Sing
"Gold" from Gold
"How Far I'll Go" from Moana
CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Meryl Streep
What do you think of the 2017 winners? How is the show this year with Jimmy Fallon? Any better? Are these winners an early indicator for Oscars, or not? What favorite movies from 2016 are you rooting for?
