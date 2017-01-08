2017 Golden Globe Awards Winners - Updates Throughout the Night

The winners of the HFPA's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the precursor to the Academy Awards, have been announced tonight at a ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton hotel, hosted by late night comedian Jimmy Fallon. Hopefully this will be a lively show, as the HFPA can be quite boring. Our list below will be updated with all film-related winners as they're revealed during the live broadcast. The nominees featured a lots of great films from 2016, including Moonlight, La La Land, Hacksaw Ridge and Deadpool, of course, and I'm interested to find out which films/actors the HFPA fell for this time. Let's see who the winners are.

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at The Beverly Hilton as hosted by Jimmy Fallon with a live telecast on NBC. See the full list of 2017 film winners below. Winners highlighted in BOLD.

BEST DRAMA

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTOR (DRAMA)

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton - Loving

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

ACTRESS (DRAMA)

Amy Adams - Arrival

Jessica Chastain - Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Colin Farrell - The Lobster

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill - War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool

ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Annette Bening - 20th Century Women

Lily Collins - Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld - The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Divines (France)

Elle (France)

Neruda (Chile)

The Salesman (Iran/France)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

ANIMATED FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg - Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel - Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Thoughts: Wait, what? Alright, but we should also be giving this to Michael Shannon, too. Right?

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

SCREENPLAY

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water

ORIGINAL SCORE

Nicholas Britell - Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz - La La Land

Jóhann Jóhannsson - Arrival

Volker Bertelmann, Dustin O'Halloran - Lion

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, Hans Zimmer - Hidden Figures

ORIGINAL SONG

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" from Trolls

"City of Stars" from La La Land

"Faith" from Sing

"Gold" from Gold

"How Far I'll Go" from Moana

CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Meryl Streep

What do you think of the 2017 winners? How is the show this year with Jimmy Fallon? Any better? Are these winners an early indicator for Oscars, or not? What favorite movies from 2016 are you rooting for?