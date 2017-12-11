2018 Golden Globes Nominees - 'Disaster Artist', 'Dunkirk' + 'Get Out'

The list of nominations for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards (of 2018), the yearly precursor to the Academy Awards, have just been announced today - you can find all the film nominees below. The infamous Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees this morning from The Beverly Hilton. The selection this year is interesting, but as always it's full of some weird and confusing picks, and a few snubs (like Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele from Best Director). The top nominees are The Shape of Water with 7 noms, plus The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with 6 noms each. Lady Bird and Get Out at least did get Best Film noms. Another intriguing year of picks but not that surprising for the HFPA.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 7th, 2018 at The Beverly Hilton hosted by Seth Meyers with a live telecast airing on NBC. Here's the full list of 2018's film nominees.

BEST DRAMA

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR (DRAMA)

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks - The Post

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTRESS (DRAMA)

Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep - The Post

Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

In the Fade (Germany / France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden / Germany / France)

ANIMATED FILM

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Armie Hammer - Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Hong Chau - Downsizing

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Ridley Scott - All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg - The Post

SCREENPLAY

Guillermo Del Toro & Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Liz Hannah & Josh Singer - The Post

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin - Molly’s Game

ORIGINAL SCORE

Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread

John Williams - The Post

John Williams - Dunkirk

ORIGINAL SONG

"Home" from Ferdinand

"Mighty River" from Mudbound

"Remember Me" from Coco

"The Star" from The Star

"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman

So there you have it. The nominees from 2017 for the Golden Globe awards. As much as I'd love to say that oh they nominated some great films, increasingly more ever year, the HFPA proves they're out of touch and nothing but celeb-lovers who want as much attention as celebs. As my colleague Brendon wrote on Twitter: "Just a reminder that the Golden Globes is the most facile and fatuous of the 'major awards' because it's literally *just* the cult of celebrity writ large. Do yourself a favour and watch some films instead." Indeed, and thankfully some of the best films we recommend were nominated - including Get Out, The Disaster Artist, Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water, I Tonya, and Lady Bird. For more about the nominees, visit goldenglobes.com. A taste of things to come with the Oscars? Or just another set of odd and interesting Globes picks for this year? What do you make of these 2018 Globes nominations?