2018 Golden Globes Nominees - 'Disaster Artist', 'Dunkirk' + 'Get Out'
by Alex Billington
December 11, 2017
The list of nominations for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards (of 2018), the yearly precursor to the Academy Awards, have just been announced today - you can find all the film nominees below. The infamous Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees this morning from The Beverly Hilton. The selection this year is interesting, but as always it's full of some weird and confusing picks, and a few snubs (like Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele from Best Director). The top nominees are The Shape of Water with 7 noms, plus The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with 6 noms each. Lady Bird and Get Out at least did get Best Film noms. Another intriguing year of picks but not that surprising for the HFPA.
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 7th, 2018 at The Beverly Hilton hosted by Seth Meyers with a live telecast airing on NBC. Here's the full list of 2018's film nominees.
BEST DRAMA
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR (DRAMA)
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks - The Post
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep - The Post
Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In the Fade (Germany / France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden / Germany / France)
ANIMATED FILM
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Armie Hammer - Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Hong Chau - Downsizing
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Ridley Scott - All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg - The Post
SCREENPLAY
Guillermo Del Toro & Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Liz Hannah & Josh Singer - The Post
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin - Molly’s Game
ORIGINAL SCORE
Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread
John Williams - The Post
John Williams - Dunkirk
ORIGINAL SONG
"Home" from Ferdinand
"Mighty River" from Mudbound
"Remember Me" from Coco
"The Star" from The Star
"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman
So there you have it. The nominees from 2017 for the Golden Globe awards. As much as I'd love to say that oh they nominated some great films, increasingly more ever year, the HFPA proves they're out of touch and nothing but celeb-lovers who want as much attention as celebs. As my colleague Brendon wrote on Twitter: "Just a reminder that the Golden Globes is the most facile and fatuous of the 'major awards' because it's literally *just* the cult of celebrity writ large. Do yourself a favour and watch some films instead." Indeed, and thankfully some of the best films we recommend were nominated - including Get Out, The Disaster Artist, Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water, I Tonya, and Lady Bird. For more about the nominees, visit goldenglobes.com. A taste of things to come with the Oscars? Or just another set of odd and interesting Globes picks for this year? What do you make of these 2018 Globes nominations?
