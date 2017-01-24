AWARDS
89th Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2016
by Alex Billington
January 24, 2017
Source: Oscar.go.com
The complete list of nominees for the 89th Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (via oscar.go.com). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees this morning via live broadcast and on their website. They've nominated many outstanding films, and lots of amazing performances from 2016, though there are always others that deserve recognition. There's no need to spend any more time introducing this, so let's get right into it! This year, The Academy selected a total of nine Best Picture nominees, including: La La Land, Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Lion, Hidden Figures, and Hell or High Water. So without further ado, here is the full list of noms.
The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with a live telecast airing on ABC starting at 7PM (EST) / 4PM (PST). The upcoming 2017 ceremony is being hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. Here's the complete list of 2016 Academy Awards nominees:
PICTURE:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
DIRECTOR:
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
ACTOR:
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences
ACTRESS:
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Negga - Loving
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women - Mike Mills
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
Arrival - Eric Heisserer
Fences - August Wilson
Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
Lion - Luke Davies
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney
ANIMATED FEATURE:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
A Man Called Ove
Land of Mine
Tanna
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
ANIMATED SHORT:
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
COSTUME DESIGN:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
FILM EDITING:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
SOUND MIXING:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
SOUND EDITING:
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Jackie - Mica Levi
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dustin O'Halloran
Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
Passengers - Thomas Newman
ORIGINAL SONG:
"Audition" from La La Land
"Can’t Stop the Feeling!" - Trolls
"City of Stars" - La La Land
"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go" - Moana
Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. What an exciting year! As expected, La La Land (my #1 movie of 2016) and Moonlight are the biggest nominees and that's fine with me - they're two of the best movies of the year. I'm also very happy for Kubo and the Two Strings and Viggo Mortensen from Captain Fantastic, since I love both of these movies. I am very, very surprised that Amy Adams did not get a nomination for Arrival, she really deserved it. I'm also surprised to see Michael Shannon nominated, but all the better. I'm intrigued to see Lion and Hacksaw Ridge getting so many noms, but they are both great films so that does make sense in the end. And sadly, no Deadpool anywhere. I'm very happy with these picks this year, but I'm sure there will be plenty of discussion/complaints about them as always. What do you think of these noms?
