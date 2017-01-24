89th Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2016

The complete list of nominees for the 89th Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (via oscar.go.com). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees this morning via live broadcast and on their website. They've nominated many outstanding films, and lots of amazing performances from 2016, though there are always others that deserve recognition. There's no need to spend any more time introducing this, so let's get right into it! This year, The Academy selected a total of nine Best Picture nominees, including: La La Land, Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Lion, Hidden Figures, and Hell or High Water. So without further ado, here is the full list of noms.

The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with a live telecast airing on ABC starting at 7PM (EST) / 4PM (PST). The upcoming 2017 ceremony is being hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. Here's the complete list of 2016 Academy Awards nominees:

PICTURE:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

DIRECTOR:

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

ACTOR:

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

ACTRESS:

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women - Mike Mills

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Arrival - Eric Heisserer

Fences - August Wilson

Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi

Lion - Luke Davies

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney

ANIMATED FEATURE:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

A Man Called Ove

Land of Mine

Tanna

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

ANIMATED SHORT:

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

COSTUME DESIGN:

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

FILM EDITING:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

SOUND MIXING:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

SOUND EDITING:

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Jackie - Mica Levi

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Lion - Dustin O'Halloran

Moonlight - Nicholas Britell

Passengers - Thomas Newman

ORIGINAL SONG:

"Audition" from La La Land

"Can’t Stop the Feeling!" - Trolls

"City of Stars" - La La Land

"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go" - Moana

Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. What an exciting year! As expected, La La Land (my #1 movie of 2016) and Moonlight are the biggest nominees and that's fine with me - they're two of the best movies of the year. I'm also very happy for Kubo and the Two Strings and Viggo Mortensen from Captain Fantastic, since I love both of these movies. I am very, very surprised that Amy Adams did not get a nomination for Arrival, she really deserved it. I'm also surprised to see Michael Shannon nominated, but all the better. I'm intrigued to see Lion and Hacksaw Ridge getting so many noms, but they are both great films so that does make sense in the end. And sadly, no Deadpool anywhere. I'm very happy with these picks this year, but I'm sure there will be plenty of discussion/complaints about them as always. What do you think of these noms?