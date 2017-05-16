A Fight For Freedom - Final Trailer for 'War for the Planet of the Apes'

"I refuse to accept the end of man." 20th Century Fox has revealed one final trailer for the new War for the Planet of the Apes movie, directed again by Matt Reeves, continuing (and likely ending) this latest trilogy of Apes movies. The last trailer for this is one of my favorite trailers this year so far, and this movie is most #1 most anticipated of the year (followed by Blade Runner 2049, The Last Jedi, and Dunkirk). Andy Serkis returns to play Caesar, and the cast includes Woody Harrelson as his adversary, the Colonel. Also starring Judy Greer as Cornelia, Max Lloyd-Jones as Blue Eyes, plus Steve Zahn, Chad Rook, Ty Olsson, Aleks Paunovic and Sara Canning. I'm completely sold on this movie already, so I don't need to see any more. But this is an superb trailer that plays up the epic feeling of this man vs ape war. Must watch.

Here's the third & final trailer for Matt Reeves' War for the Planet of the Apes, from Fox's YouTube:

You can still see the first trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes here, or the second official trailer here.

In the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet. War for the Planet of the Apes is again directed by Matt Reeves, of the previous Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, as well as Let Me In and Cloverfield. The script is written by Mark Bomback and Matt Reeves; based on Pierre Boulle's novel. Fox will begin the War for the Planet of the Apes starting on July 14th this summer. Who's excited?