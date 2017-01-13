A Man & His Elephant in First Trailer for Sundance 2017 Film 'Pop Aye'

"The city takes you in as quick as it spits you out." A trailer has debuted for one of our most anticipated films premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival starting next week. It's a film titled Pop Aye, from writer/director Kristen Tan, about a man in Thailand who finds his long lost elephant and takes him on a journey home across the country. The description is so unique and this sounds so cool, that I was sold on it already, but this trailer makes it look like a "must see" during the festival. The film's cast features Thaneth Warakulnukroh, Penpak Sirikul, and Bong the elephant as "Popeye". I also love the poster they made for this (seen below), and I can't wait to see the scene it's from. Looks so awesome! Don't miss this trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kirsten Tan's Pop Aye, originally debuted by The Playlist:

On a chance encounter, a disenchanted architect named Thana (Thaneth Warakulnukroh) bumps into his long-lost elephant on the streets of Bangkok. Excited, he takes his elephant on a journey across Thailand, in search of the farm where they grew up together. Pop Aye is both written and directed by filmmaker Kristen Tan, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. Kristen grew up in Singapore, but soon wandered off after graduation to live in South Korea and Thailand, before ending up in NYC where she now lives. The film is premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival this month. Pop Aye is currently seeking distribution, no release plans are available yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Curious?