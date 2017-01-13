MOVIE TRAILERS

A Man & His Elephant in First Trailer for Sundance 2017 Film 'Pop Aye'

by
January 13, 2017
Source: The Playlist

Pop Aye Trailer

"The city takes you in as quick as it spits you out." A trailer has debuted for one of our most anticipated films premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival starting next week. It's a film titled Pop Aye, from writer/director Kristen Tan, about a man in Thailand who finds his long lost elephant and takes him on a journey home across the country. The description is so unique and this sounds so cool, that I was sold on it already, but this trailer makes it look like a "must see" during the festival. The film's cast features Thaneth Warakulnukroh, Penpak Sirikul, and Bong the elephant as "Popeye". I also love the poster they made for this (seen below), and I can't wait to see the scene it's from. Looks so awesome! Don't miss this trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kirsten Tan's Pop Aye, originally debuted by The Playlist:

'Pop Aye' — Exclusive Trailer

'Pop Aye' — Exclusive Trailer

Posted by The Playlist on Friday, January 13, 2017

Pop Aye Poster

On a chance encounter, a disenchanted architect named Thana (Thaneth Warakulnukroh) bumps into his long-lost elephant on the streets of Bangkok. Excited, he takes his elephant on a journey across Thailand, in search of the farm where they grew up together. Pop Aye is both written and directed by filmmaker Kristen Tan, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. Kristen grew up in Singapore, but soon wandered off after graduation to live in South Korea and Thailand, before ending up in NYC where she now lives. The film is premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival this month. Pop Aye is currently seeking distribution, no release plans are available yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Curious?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Looks pretty good. But I have a hard time separating Thailand's treatment of elephants and enjoying a film like this. // While I was in Thailand, a native told me how shitty the situation is. Not good...basically BLACKFISH type situation, but for the elephants.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS