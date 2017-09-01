A Tiny Town in Tuscany Profiled in Official Trailer for Doc 'Spettacolo'

"What problems could you have in a paradise like this?" You have to watch it to find out. Grasshopper Films has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary Spettacolo, from the filmmaker of the acclaimed documentary Marwencol previously. Jeff Malmberg & Chris Shellen's Spettacolo takes us to a tiny town in Tuscany, where for years they've put on a play in their piazza in which the locals tell stories about their own lives. This tradition may be at its end, which is why the doc team wants to tell this story, and show us a remarkably unique look at the way this little town and its residents confront their issues. This looks like a very special, very humanistic film that gives us a look at a slice of life in Italy that few ever get to experience.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Malmberg & Chris Shellen's documentary Spettacolo, from YouTube:

Once upon a time there was a tiny hill town in Tuscany, Italy that found a remarkable way to confront their issues - they turned their lives into a play. The documentary Spettacolo is a portrait of this 50-year-old tradition, where their piazza becomes their stage and every villager from 6 to 90 plays a part - the role of themselves. Spettacolo is directed by filmmakers Jeff Malmberg (a former editor and director of the acclaimed documentary Marwencol) & Chris Shellen, their first time directing together. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and played at the Dallas, Sarasota, Ashland, Nashville, Montclair, Nantucket, Biografilm, and Melbourne Film Festivals plus many others. Grasshopper Films will release Spettacolo in select theaters starting September 6th this month. Who's curious to see this documentary?