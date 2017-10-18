A Woman Becomes a Dog in First Trailer for Dark Comedy Film 'Bitch'

"Maybe Jill is doing you a favor? Maybe it's the life you're supposed to be living…" The official trailer has debuted for a bizarre dark comedy film titled Bitch, from indie writer/director Marianna Palka (Always Worthy, Good Dick), who also co-stars in the film. The film is about a woman who assumes the psyche of a vicious dog as her checked-out, philandering husband attempts to keep the family together. Palka stars as Jill, and Jason Ritter stars as her husband (the same duo who co-starred in Palka's Good Dick in 2008, though I don't think these are shared universes). The cast includes Jaime King and Brighton Sharbino, with appearances by Sol Rodriguez, Roger Guenveur Smith, Eric Edelstein, and Martin Starr. This looks totally wacky and biting (no pun intended) and comedic in the weirdest of ways. Worth a quick look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Marianna Palka's Bitch, direct from YouTube:

Jill, a lonely, unfulfilled housewife with four children, paces on her dining room table with a belt around her neck, contemplating a desperate end. Her husband, Bill, focused on his identity as breadwinner and an affair with a lusty co-worker, is as oblivious to Jill's growing terror that she will do something destructive as he is to the panic at his unraveling company. Meanwhile, dogs bark and howl through the night, as one persistent mutt continually stalks the family's yard. When Jill's psyche finally breaks, she takes on a vicious new canine persona, and Bill is forced to become reacquainted with his children and sister-in-law as they attempt to keep the family together during this bizarre crisis. Bitch is both written and directed by Scottish actress-filmmaker Marianna Palka, of the films Always Worthy and Good Dick previously and a few shorts. This indie film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at BAMcinemaFest. Palka's Bitch will open in select theaters starting November 10th later this fall. Anyone?