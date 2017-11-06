A World of Wonders Awaits You - One Final Trailer for Pixar's 'Coco'

"I'm not like the rest of my family…" Disney-Pixar have revealed one final, official trailer for Pixar's Coco, the first musical and next animated movie from the beloved animation studio. The story involves a young boy named Miguel who gets lost in the world of the dead while searching for his great-great grandfather. This already opened in Mexico to rave reviews. The voices include newcomer Anthony Gonzalez playing Miguel, along with Benjamin Bratt, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Renee Victor. We've already seen three trailers previously, but this final one gives us a colorful look at the world that awaits us. I'm very excited to see this, I'm in need of another Pixar tearjerker. This looks charming and heartfelt, as expected from Pixar.

Here's the final official trailer (+ new UK poster) for Pixar's Coco, direct from Disney-Pixar's YouTube:

You can also watch the teaser trailer for Pixar's Coco here, the full-length trailer or "Dante's Lunch" short.

The short synopsis is quite vague: Pixar's Coco follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery, leading to an extraordinary family reunion. Coco is directed by filmmaker Lee Unkrich (of Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Toy Story 3) and co-directed by Adrian Molina, who also wrote the screenplay. As explained in the EW article: "This is a story we want to share with the world, but it’s also been particularly important to us that when the Latino community sees the film, that it resonates and it feels like we got it right, and that’s what we’re really trying to do. We all feel the gravity." Disney will release Pixar's Coco in theaters in 3D starting on November 22nd, 2017 this fall.