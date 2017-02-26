Actor Bill Paxton Has Died at Age 61 Due to Complications from Surgery

Oh no! Sad news to report on Oscar Sunday. Actor Bill Paxton, known for his iconic suppoting roles in James Cameron movies, has died at age 61. Variety and People have confirmed the news, only saying that he has died due to "complication from surgery" (that's all we know). Paxton last appeared in the films Mean Dreams, Term Life, Nightcrawler, and Edge of Tomorrow. He also plays a part in The Circle adaptation, coming out in the next few months. He never received any Oscar nominations. Paxton's family released this statement: "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable." This is a tough one, as Paxton still seemed to be working often and was appreciated by many.

Bill Paxton was born William Paxton on May 17th, 1955 in Fort Worth, Texas. He moved to Los Angeles at age 18, where he found work in the film industry as a set dresser for Roger Corman's New World Pictures. He made his film debut in the Corman film Crazy Mama (1975), directed by Jonathan Demme. Moving to New York, Paxton studied acting under Stella Adler at New York University. After landing a small role in Stripes (1981), he found steady work in low-budget films and TV. Paxton has appeared in many films including: The Terminator, Aliens, True Lies, Titanic, Near Dark, Weird Science, Tombstone, Apollo 13, Brain Dead, Predator 2, Twister, U-571, Vertical Limit, Frailty, Club Dread, 2 Guns, Million Dollar Arm, and Edge of Tomorrow. He always gave memorable performances, no matter how small the role in the film.

Met Bill Paxton briefly at a con. He was incredibly kind and friendly. It was a nice it's-ok-to-meet-your-heroes moment. 61 is too young. pic.twitter.com/d5FvcWUYGK — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) February 26, 2017

If the news about Bill Paxton's death is true, I'm heartbroken. Amazing actor. Could've been a leading man, chose to be interesting instead. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton THE character actor of my childhood. Chet,Hudson and his brilliant turn in True Lies. Impeccable allrounder. I'm sad.#BillPaxton — Jim Howick (@JimHowick) February 26, 2017

From his family: "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker." Paxton was known as "wild Bill" for his on-set pranks. He is survived by two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife Louise Newbury. This kind of news always hits hard, because for most us, we were expecting to see him in many more movies. I recommend seeking out the film Mean Dreams, a little indie drama he was in recently. Paxton also directed the feature films Frailty (2001) and The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005), as well as the animated short Fish Heads (in 1980). He will certainly be missed.