OBITUARIES

Actor Bill Paxton Has Died at Age 61 Due to Complications from Surgery

by
February 26, 2017
Source: Variety

Bill Paxton

Oh no! Sad news to report on Oscar Sunday. Actor Bill Paxton, known for his iconic suppoting roles in James Cameron movies, has died at age 61. Variety and People have confirmed the news, only saying that he has died due to "complication from surgery" (that's all we know). Paxton last appeared in the films Mean Dreams, Term Life, Nightcrawler, and Edge of Tomorrow. He also plays a part in The Circle adaptation, coming out in the next few months. He never received any Oscar nominations. Paxton's family released this statement: "Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable." This is a tough one, as Paxton still seemed to be working often and was appreciated by many.

Bill Paxton was born William Paxton on May 17th, 1955 in Fort Worth, Texas. He moved to Los Angeles at age 18, where he found work in the film industry as a set dresser for Roger Corman's New World Pictures. He made his film debut in the Corman film Crazy Mama (1975), directed by Jonathan Demme. Moving to New York, Paxton studied acting under Stella Adler at New York University. After landing a small role in Stripes (1981), he found steady work in low-budget films and TV. Paxton has appeared in many films including: The Terminator, Aliens, True Lies, Titanic, Near Dark, Weird Science, Tombstone, Apollo 13, Brain Dead, Predator 2, Twister, U-571, Vertical Limit, Frailty, Club Dread, 2 Guns, Million Dollar Arm, and Edge of Tomorrow. He always gave memorable performances, no matter how small the role in the film.

From his family: "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker." Paxton was known as "wild Bill" for his on-set pranks. He is survived by two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife Louise Newbury. This kind of news always hits hard, because for most us, we were expecting to see him in many more movies. I recommend seeking out the film Mean Dreams, a little indie drama he was in recently. Paxton also directed the feature films Frailty (2001) and The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005), as well as the animated short Fish Heads (in 1980). He will certainly be missed.

Find more posts in Movie News, Obituaries

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • grimjob
    Woke up to a friend's text of this. What a shitty way to start the day. LOVE Bill Paxton, and will miss the hell out of him. I've got some movies to watch. RIP
  • Tester
    Wow, too young.. Great actor and director, will be missed !! RIP
  • David Diaz
    Was he sick? Have they said what he was in surgery for?
    • RAW_D
      I've read it may have been heart related. May have suffered a stroke during his most recent surgery...
    • Bo
      What I've read is he had heart surgery and then complications after the surgery where he had a major stroke and died.
  • DAVIDPD
    Damn! I think the last thing I saw him was his great performance on AGENTS OF SHIELD. I will watch FRAILTY soon. A totally under rated horror film of his.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS