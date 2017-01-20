Adam Sandler as a Talent Manager in Teaser Trailer for 'Sandy Wexler'

Netflix has released a very short teaser trailer for a new comedy from Adam Sandler called Sandy Wexler, made by the director of Little Nicky. Adam Sandler plays a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s, representing a group of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. He ends up falling in love with a new client, a singer, who he discovers an amusement park. Jennifer Hudson plays the singer, and the cast includes Kevin James, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider, Jane Seymour, Carl Weathers & Arsenio Hall. This is a very short teaser, and it's probably more than enough, because Sandler's Netflix comedies are really terribel and should be avoided. This seems the same.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Steven Brill's Sandy Wexler, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The film follows Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler), a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s, who diligently represents a group of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. His single-minded devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke (Jennifer Hudson), a tremendously talented singer who he discovers at an amusement park. Sandy Wexler is directed by filmmaker Steven Brill, of Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, Without a Paddle, Drillbit Taylor, Movie 43, Walk of Shame, and The Do-Over previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Bulla, Tim Herlihy, and Paul Sado. Netflix will release Sandy Wexler streaming online starting on April 14th this spring. Anyone interested?