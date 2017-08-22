Adam Scott Battles an Evil Child in First Trailer for Netflix's 'Little Evil'

"There is nothing wrong with Lucas!" Netflix has released the official trailer for an indie horror comedy titled Little Evil, the latest from Eli Craig, director of the other great horror comedy Tucker and Dale vs Evil. Remember that one? We covered it closely when it opened back in 2010. Little Evil stars Adam Scott as a man who marries the woman of his dreams, played by Evangeline Lilly. The only problem is that her child is the antichrist. Also starring Bridget Everett, Clancy Brown, Tyler Labine, Donald Faison, Chris D'Elia, and Owen Atlas as Lucas. This looks good, don't think we've seen many comedies making fun of the evil child horror trope, but I'm up for this. Glad to see something new from Eli Craig, too. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eli Craig's Little Evil, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Meet Gary (Adam Scott). He just married Samantha (Evangeline Lilly), the woman of his dreams. There's one problem, his stepson is the antichrist. Little Evil is both written and directed by American filmmaker Eli Craig, of the horror comedy film Tucker and Dale vs Evil and a few shorts previously, as well as an episode of "Brothers & Sisters" and the "Zombieland" TV pilot. This film was produced by Jason Michael Berman, Nicholas David Nesbitt, and Scott Stuber; for Bluegrass Films and Mandalay Pictures. Netflix will release Craig's Little Evil direct to streaming starting September 1st this fall. Add it to your list. Anyone?