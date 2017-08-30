Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in First Trailer for Crime Drama 'Wetlands'

"Keep to yourself, mind your own business, because this is the last stop for you." A trailer has arrived for an indie crime drama titled Wetlands (not to be confused with the German sex comedy of the same name), which is hitting theaters in a few weeks. From first-time director Emanuele Della Valle, this stars Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (from Get Rich or Die Tryin', G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, Thor: The Dark World, Trumbo, Suicide Squad) as a top cop from Philly who finds himself working in a precinct in the Wetlands, the no-man's land surrounding Atlantic City, New Jersey. There he mixes with locals before the infamous hurricane arrives and threatens to destroy lives. The full cast includes Heather Graham, Jennifer Ehle, Anthony Mackie, Christopher McDonald, Rob Morgan, Lauren LaVera, Sean Ringgold, Louis Mustillo, Tyler Elliot Burke, Pamela Dunlap, and Barry Markowitz. This looks solid, but not sure. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Emanuele Della Valle's Wetlands, originally from Facebook:

WETLANDS (2017) Posted by Wetlands on Sunday, August 27, 2017

Babel "Babs" Johnson (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) is a police detective who finds himself assigned to a precinct in the Wetlands, the no-man's land surrounding Atlantic City, within eyeshot of the once fancy and now dilapidated hotels and boardwalk, but a world away. Just a year ago, he was a top cop in Philadelphia, but mysterious circumstances intervened and now he finds himself back home and back in the lives of his estranged daughter, Amy (Celeste O'Connor), and still-bitter ex-wife, Savannah (Heather Graham) Wetlands is both written and directed by Italian filmmaker Emanuele Della Valle, making his feature directorial debut after working as an ad man previously. The film has not premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Wetlands will be release in select theaters starting September 15th coming up soon.