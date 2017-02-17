Alamo Drafthouse & Kodak Launch 'Reel Film Day' 35mm Celebration

"If you really love film, then join us to recognize, celebrate and support film screenings in independent theaters everywhere." Yes! This is awesome news. Alamo Drafthouse has partnered with Kodak to launch the first ever "Reel Film Day", a special event happening on March 5th at all of the Drafthouse cinemas around the country, to celebrate and support 35mm film. Drafthouse CEO Tim League announced the news: "This scrappy group of fellow cinephiles is truly preserving film history. Support your local theater, support 35mm (and 70mm) film on 3/5, the first annual Reel Film Day." This is a great idea, and in conjunction with Art House Theater Day, will be an exciting annual event that all cinephiles should participate in every year.

To announce the event, Kodak released a short teaser video reminding us how wonderful 35mm film is and why we should continue to support it every way we can. See the list of films / get tickets at Drafthouse.com.

The first inaugural "Reel Film Day" will feature screenings of some outstanding classic films being shown on film in cinemas: The Red Shoes, Bicycle Thieves, From Russia With Love, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Night of the Comet, Muppets Take Manhattan, Silence of the Lambs, Heat, Pan's Labyrinth and Taxi Driver. How crazy good is that line-up?! Especially for the first year. I'd love to watch any/all of these. "There is nothing like experiencing actual 35mm projected film," said Steve Bellamy President of Kodak Motion Picture and Entertainment. "I don’t care if it is the greatest 8K projector in the world, 35mm is a radically different thing and there is simply no comparison. Projected film is watching light blast through dozens of layers of color dye clouds and emulsion, 24 times per second."

Even if you can't attend, you can still support the event and film projection/preservation by buying some of the merchandise available from Mondo. "A film projectionist is a master craftsman and seeing his or her work is akin to performance art. While the world has largely migrated to the utility of video projectors, there is a massive growth in consumers who understand the experience of film projection. This is why theatres projecting film are coming back so strongly and doing so well," explains Bellamy. Indeed, and I'm glad that the Alamo Drafthouse is one of those places strongly supporting film projection. For more info on the event, visit the Drafthouse website. We'll definitely keep an eye on this and will make sure to mention it every year.