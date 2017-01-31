All 15 Oscar Nominated Short Films Playing in Theaters in February

This is exciting news! ShortsHD, an online short film channel, has announced that they have partnered with Magnolia Pictures to release all 15 Academy Award nominated short films in theaters starting this February. The shorts program will be playing on over 500 screens across the United States, Canada, Europe and Latin America starting on February 10th, 2017. They will be screening the Live-Action Short Films, Animated Short Films, and Documentary Short Films nominated for Oscars, which includes Pixar's Piper as well as The White Helmets documentary. This is the perfect way to see all of these acclaimed short films, instead of trying to find them online. The Oscar ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 26th in about a month.

This marks the 12th consecutive year of the Oscar nominated short films theatrical experience and is the only opportunity for audiences to watch the nominated short films prior to the 89th Academy Awards at the end of the month. "This year's Oscar Nominated Shorts are formidable storytelling at its best," said Carter Pilcher, CEO of ShortsHD, the network behind the annual theatrical screenings. "Short films are exploding in popularity around the globe, and these Oscar noms are the pinnacle—and ShortsHD's theatrical release is the only way to see this year's Live Action, Animation and Documentary shorts nominees on the big screen, a delight for movie fans the world over." The 15 nominated shorts from 2016 are:

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

4.1 Miles (USA) - Directed by Daphne Matziaraki

Extremis (USA) - Directed by Dan Krauss

Joe's Violin (USA) - Directed by Kahane Cooperman & Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland (UK) - Directed by Marcel Mettelsiefen & Stephen Ellis

The White Helmets (UK) - Directed by Orlando von Einsiedel & Joanna Natasegara

ANIMATED SHORT:

Blind Vaysha (Canada) - Directed by Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time (Canada) - Directed by Andrew Coats & Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (UK/Canada) - Directed by Robert Valley & Cara Speller

Pearl (USA) - Directed by Patrick Osborne

Piper (USA) - Directed by Alan Barillaro & Marc Sondheimer

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

Ennemis Intérieurs (France) - Directed by Sélim Azzazi

La Femme et le TGV (Switzerland) - Directed by Timo von Gunten & Giacun Caduff

Silent Nights (Denmark) - Directed by Aske Bang & Kim Magnusson

Sing (Hungary) - Directed by Kristof Deák & Anna Udvardy

Timecode (Spain) - Directed by Juanjo Giménez

To see the complete list of 2017 Academy Award nominations, click here. Google joined the list of Academy Award contenders this year with the animation short film Pearl, a Google Spotlight Story from Patrick Osborne, the director of Disney's Oscar-nominated short film Feast. Netflix scored its first-ever short film Academy Award nominations with Documentary Short films Extremis and The White Helmets. Also in the Documentary Short category, 3 of the 5 nominees tackle the Syrian crisis. For a sneak peak at The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2017 program, visit their official website. The shorts will be shown in theaters in 3 different programs, highlighting the 3 different sections, throughout February. Go support the filmmakers.