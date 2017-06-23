Amusing Second Trailer for Tennis Showdown Film 'Battle of the Sexes'

"There's not a single thing I don't hate about Bobby Riggs." Fox Searchlight UK has revealed a new trailer for the indie sports comedy Battle of the Sexes, from the directors of Little Miss Sunshine and Ruby Sparks. Set in the 1970s, the comedy profiles the true story of a wacky tennis match between Emma Stone as tennis champ Billie Jean King, and Steve Carell as chauvinist Bobby Riggs. The match earned attention as a true "battle of the sexes", but there seems to be more going on than just tennis. The full cast includes Elisabeth Shue, Andrea Riseborough, Natalie Morales, Alan Cumming, Eric Christian Olsen, Sarah Silverman, and Martha MacIsaac. This seems very funny and fun to watch, looking forward to it.

Here's the second official trailer for Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris's Battle of the Sexes, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Battle of the Sexes here, to see even more footage from this.

The true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell). Battle of the Sexes is directed by filmmakers Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris, both of the films Little Miss Sunshine and Ruby Sparks and tons of music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Oscar winning writer Simon Beaufoy (Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Everest). Fox Searchlight will release Battle of the Sexes in theaters starting on September 22nd later this fall. What do you think?