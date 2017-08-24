Amy Ryan in First Trailer for Indie Film 'Abundant Acreage Available'

"This is our place - right here, right now." Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for the indie drama titled Abundant Acreage Available, which won the Best Screenplay award at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The film stars Amy Ryan and Terry Kinney as middle-aged brother and sister, who have just finished burying their father in a field on the fifty acre tobacco farm in North Carolina that their family owns. Trouble brews when three brothers, whose family farmed the land for generations, return after 50 years. The cast includes Max Gail, Steve Coulter, and Francis Guinan. I have been a big fan of Amy Ryan ever since Gone Baby Gone, so I'm always interested to watch anything she's in, especially if she has a lead role. This looks damn good, and it's easy to see the tough choices the script attempts to address.

Here's the first official trailer for Angus MacLachlan's Abundant Acreage Available, from YouTube:

On a fifty acre tobacco farm in North Carolina, Tracy (Amy Ryan) and Jessie (Terry Kinney) bury the remains of their recently deceased father in the middle of a field, in the land that he loved. One week later they find three older men camping in their field. Tracy and Jessie discover the men (Max Gail, Francis Guinan, Steve Coulter) are brothers whose family used to own the farm. They haven't been back in 50 years. Abundant Acreage Available is about family, morality, ownership, grief, and letting go. Abundant Acreage Available is both written and directed by American filmmaker Angus MacLachlan, of the indie film Goodbye to All That previously; and the screenwriter of Junebug. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, where it won Best Screenplay award. Gravitas Ventures will release Abundant Acreage Available in select theaters + on VOD starting October 6th this fall. Interested in watching this?