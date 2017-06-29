Andy Serkis Directs Andrew Garfield & Claire Foy in 'Breathe' Trailer

"I don't want to just survive, I want to truly live." The first official trailer has debuted for the new film directed by Andy Serkis, titled Breathe, which will be premiering as the Opening Night Gala Film at the London Film Festival this fall. This is Serkis' feature directorial debut and he has chosen to bring to life the powerful love story between Robin Cavendish and his wife Diana. Robin is played by Andrew Garfield, and his wife is played by Claire Foy. Robin was paralyzed at the age of 28 by polio, but their love kept him alive for years, fighting for the lives of other polio patients and continuing to travel and raise their son. Also starring Diana Rigg, Tom Hollander, and Hugh Bonneville. This looks like Garfield giving a paralyzed performance (like Eddie Redmayne) that will likely earn him another Oscar nomination. Worth watching.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Serkis' Breathe, direct from YouTube:

Andy Serkis brings to life the inspiring true love story between Robin Cavendish (Andrew Garfield) and his wife Diana (Claire Foy), an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. When Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, he is confined to a bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana's twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together -- raising their young son, traveling and devoting their lives to helping other polio patients. Breathe is directed by English actor-turned-filmmaker Andy Serkis, making his first feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by William Nicholson. This will premiere at the London Film Festival this fall. Bleecker Street will then release Breathe in select theaters starting on October 13th.