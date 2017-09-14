Another 'Blade Runner' Promo Prequel Short '2048: Nowhere To Run'

"Don't like my offer, you're welcome to try somewhere else." Warner Bros has unveiled another new promo short film for Blade Runner 2049, a prequel this time set one year before the new movie takes place. A few weeks ago, they unveiled a short titled "2036: Nexus Dawn" featuring Jared Leto's character Niander Wallace talking about manufacturing replicants again. This next new short film is titled "2048: Nowhere To Run" and features Dave Bautista as an outlaw replicant named Sapper. He goes out into the streets of Los Angeles 2048 to sell some replicant leeches, but he loses control when he sees a mother and her child being threatened. I love these short film promos, they're exciting and the perfect way to bring us all back to this world. In the intro, Denis Villeneuve mentions there's three of these short films, so there's one more to come after this one. And only a few more weeks left until this hits theaters. For now - watch below & enjoy.

Here's the new short film "2048: Nowhere To Run" for Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, from Apple:

#BladeRunner2049's @DaveBautista is a replicant on the run in this never-before-seen in-world prequel. Watch it now. pic.twitter.com/xGn3WfjATF — iTunes Trailers (@iTunesTrailers) September 14, 2017

Plus - here's a fun IMAX countdown to the world of Blade Runner 2049, direct from IMAX's YouTube:

You can also watch the first prequel short "2036: Nexus Dawn", starring Jared Leto, by clicking below:

You can watch the first teaser for Blade Runner 2049 here, or the second trailer / featurette / third trailer.

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th later this fall. For more follow @bladerunner. Looking good?