Another 'Everything, Everything' Trailer - This One with Real Footage

"Everyday was exactly the same. Until Olly…" Warner Bros has released a second trailer for teen romantic drama Everything, Everything, with real footage from the movie this time. Recently, WB put out a trailer made entirely of emojis in a unique marketing tactic to reach out to the teen demographic. They've followed up with a regular trailer, featuring music from the movie (which they're also using for marketing). Amandla Stenberg, who played Rue in the original The Hunger Games (but is all grown up now), stars as Maddy in the film. The cast includes Nick Robinson as the boy she is in love with, Ana de la Reguera, Anika Noni Rose, and Taylor Hickson. The story is about a girl who can't leave her house because of a disease, who falls for a guy living across the street. It's cheesy, charming and so perfect for teens these days.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Stella Meghie's Everything, Everything, from WB's YouTube:

What if you couldn't touch anything in the outside world? Never breathe in the fresh air, feel the sun warm your face… or kiss the boy next door? Everything, Everything tells the unlikely love story of Maddy (Amandla Stenberg), a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who due to an illness cannot leave the protection of the hermetically sealed environment within her house, and Olly, the boy next door who won’t let that stop them. Maddy is desperate to experience the much more stimulating outside world, and the promise of her first romance. Gazing through windows and talking only through texts, she and Olly form a deep bond that leads them to risk everything to be together… even if it means losing everything. Everything, Everything is directed by filmmaker Stella Meghie, of the film Jean of the Joneses previously. The screenplay is written by Stella Meghie and J. Mills Goodloe, adapted from Nicola Yoon's book of the same name. Warner Bros will release Everything, Everything in theaters starting May 19th this summer.