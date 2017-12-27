Another Fun US Trailer for Feel-Good Holiday Favorite 'Paddington 2'

"Afternoon, chaps…" Warner Bros has recently debuted a final, second US trailer for the delightful holiday favorite Paddington 2. Yes, we know this movie has already opened in Europe in time for the holidays, and moviegoers are loving it, but it doesn't open in the US until January - in just a few weeks. In this fun-for-the-whole-family sequel, Paddington the bear, now happily settled with the Brown family, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present (a book) for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen. The film's very British cast includes Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Peter Capaldi, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Hugh Bonneville, with Ben Whishaw returning as the voice of Paddington, and Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy. You've probably already heard all the buzz about this from across the pond, luckily it'll be in theaters soon for everyone to enjoy. Have fun.

Here's the second official US trailer (+ another poster) for Paul King's Paddington 2, on WB's YouTube:

Paddington is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief. Paddington 2 is directed again by British filmmaker Paul King, of the first Paddington and "The Mighty Boosh" previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Farnaby and Paul King. StudioCanal has released Paddington 2 in the UK already this November, and then Warner Bros will release the film in US theaters starting January 12th, 2018. Who's excited to watch this?