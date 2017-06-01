Another Groovy New Trailer for Edgar Wright's Excellent 'Baby Driver'

"It uses music the way the rest of us use air." Nice pull quote from a review. Sony has dropped in two more new trailers for Edgar Wright's latest, an adrenaline-filled action film called Baby Driver, about a skilled getaway driver who listens to music non-stop. We posted a car stunt behind-the-scenes featurette earlier this week, and here's another new trailer to go along with it. Ansel Elgort stars as a getaway driver named Baby who drives to music, and the movie is said to be set entirely to music with an energetic soundtrack. He gets coerced into working on a heist doomed to fail. The full cast includes Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, with Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx. I don't really need to say anything else, I am 100% sold on this movie already, just waiting to see it. And I hope it's the same for all of you, too. Enjoy.

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. Baby Driver is both written and directed by British filmmaker/wizard extraordinaire Edgar Wright (follow him @edgarwright), of the films A Fistful of Fingers, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and The World's End previously. The film is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Sony Pictures will then release Wright's Baby Driver in theaters everywhere starting on June 28th in the middle of the summer. Who's ready to see this?