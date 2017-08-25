Another International Trailer for Tennis Match Film 'Borg/McEnroe'

"It's the perfect rivalry…" Bring on the outstanding tennis movies. A second official international trailer for the film Borg/McEnroe (also just titled simply Borg) has been revealed thanks to Little White Lies. The film recreates the iconic 1980 Wimbledon match between tennis champs and rivals Björn Borg and John McEnroe. Shia LaBeouf plays John McEnroe, and Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason plays Björn Borg; also starring Stellan Skarsgård, Tuva Novotny, and David Bamber. This continues to look better than expected (see the first full trailer), and I'm excited to get a chance to see this soon. It will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and hit theaters in Europe this fall, but still needs a US release. Hopefully it will get a date soon. I love how intense this looks, I'm totally in for it, seems like it might surprise us all. Take a look.

Here's the second international trailer for Janus Metz Pedersen's Borg/McEnroe, from Little White Lies:

Here’s an exclusive look at the explosive new trailer for #BorgVsMcEnroe In cinemas 22 September pic.twitter.com/H3aSwGRw4I — Little White Lies (@LWLies) August 25, 2017

You can also still watch the initial teaser trailer for Borg/McEnroe here, or the first full-length trailer here.

Borg/McEnroe is a film about one of the world's greatest icons Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and his biggest rival, the young and talented John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf) and their legendary duel during the 1980's Wimbledon tournament. It's a story about two men that became legends and the price they had to pay. Borg/McEnroe is directed by Danish filmmaker Janus Metz Pedersen, making his feature debut after a few other documentaries previously including Armadillo and Fra Thailand til Thy. The screenplay is written by Ronnie Sandahl. This premieres at the Toronto Film Festival next month. Borg/McEnroe opens in Norway/Sweden in September, but still doesn't have any US release date yet. Stay tuned. Your thoughts?