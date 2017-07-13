Another Official Trailer for 'American Assassin' Starring Dylan O'Brien

"You want a killer? Here he is." Lionsgate UK has released another new full-length trailer for the action thriller titled American Assassin, adapted from Vince Flynn's novel of the same name. We've seen two full trailers for this already, but this new one packs in even more action and shows us a few extra scenes we haven't seen yet. The film is about Mitch Rapp, an "ordinary every day all-American athlete and scholar" recruited by the CIA, becoming one of the best assassins they've ever seen, but he gets into trouble on an assignment in Beirut. The Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien plays Mitch, and the cast includes Michael Keaton, Taylor Kitsch, Sanaa Lathan, Scott Adkins, David Suchet, as well as Shiva Negar. They're really trying to sell this hard, and it looks okay. I'm mostly curious about the big wave - must be detonation?

Here's the third official trailer (+ banners) for Michael Cuesta's American Assassin, found on YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for American Assassin here, or the second red band trailer here.

Long before he began hunting terrorists, Mitch Rapp (Dylan O'Brien) was a gifted college scholar/athlete. Then, tragedy struck and Rapp was recruited into the nation's most elite covert operations program. After completing training designed to teach the kind of lethal skills necessary to target our most dangerous enemies, here and abroad, he is a man reborn with a mission of retribution. American Assassin is directed by American filmmaker Michael Cuesta, of 12 and Holding, Tell Tale, Roadie, and Kill the Messenger previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Schiff, based on the popular novel written by Vince Flynn. Lionsgate + CBS will release American Assassin in theaters starting September 15th this fall. Interested?