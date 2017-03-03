Another New Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Carrie Pilby' Starring Bel Powley

"Give humanity a chance." The Orchard has released an official US trailer for the indie comedy adaptation Carrie Pilby, based on the book by Caren Lissner. We just featured an international trailer for this film a few weeks ago, but this new trailer is quite a bit better. The film stars talented young actress Bel Powley in her next big follow-up to The Diary of a Teenage Girl, her break out film from a few years ago. Powley plays Pilby, an ultra-intelligent young woman struggling to find her place in a society that is no where near as smart as she is. The cast includes Jason Ritter, Gabriel Bryne, Nathan Lane, and Vanessa Bayer. I'm interested in checking this out, it looks fun and charming. Plus I just want to see Bel Powley in another film.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Susan Johnson's Carrie Pilby, direct from YouTube:

Carrie (Bel Powley), a gifted woman who graduated from Harvard at 19, struggles to make sense of the world as it relates to morality, relationships, sex and leaving her New York apartment. Without a job and friends because of her unreasonably high standards, Carrie is told by her therapist to create a five-point plan to get herself on track. Carrie Pilby is directed by filmmaker Susan Johnson, a producer making her directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Kara Holden, based on the novel of the same name by Caren Lissner. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. The Orchard will release Carrie Pilby in theaters starting March 31st + on VOD starting April 4th. Planning to watch?