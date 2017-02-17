Another New Trailer for 'Power Rangers' Movie Gives Us More of Rita

"Five little Rangers - how cute." Lionsgate has unveiled another brand new 60-second trailer for the Power Rangers movie, directed by Dean Israelite, in theaters in March - about a month from now. The full trailer hit just last month, but this new trailer has even more footage - including a few scenes with Rita Repulsa gearing up to take on the cute little Power Rangers. The cast is lead by: Naomi Scott as The Pink Ranger, Becky G. as The Yellow Ranger, Ludi Lin as The Black Ranger, RJ Cyler as The Blue Ranger, and Dacre Montgomery as The Red Ranger. Also starring Bryan Cranston as Zordon, Bill Hader as the voice of Alpha 5, Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa, as well as David Denman, Sarah Grey, Emily Maddison, and Caroline Cave. I'm not sure if this will be any good in the end, but it does look like it'll be fun to see.

Here's the third official trailer (+ another poster) for Dean Israelite's Power Rangers movie, on YouTube:

A group of high-school kids (played by Naomi Scott, Becky G., Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler, Dacre Montgomery), who are infused with unique superpowers, must harness their abilities in order to save the world from being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. Saban's Power Rangers is directed by South African filmmaker Dean Israelite, who previously directed Project Almanac, but got his start as an assistant to director Jonathan Liebesman. The screenplay is written by John Gatins & Ashley Miller. Based on the TV series "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" created by Haim Saban & Shuki Levy in 1993. Lionsgate will release the Power Rangers movie in theaters worldwide starting March 24th, 2017 this spring. Stay tuned for more. So who's excited for this?