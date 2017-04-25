Another New 'Tulip Fever' Trailer to Remind Us This Still Isn't Out Yet

"She has a rare beauty…" The Weinstein Company has unveiled another new trailer for the romantic drama Tulip Fever, which has been delayed from release for over a year now. This was originally scheduled for release July of last year, but TWC pulled it, then set it again for the fall, then pushed it back again all the way until August of 2017. Hopefully this will be the official date. Alicia Vikander stars as a Dutch woman married to a rich and powerful merchant, played by Christoph Waltz, who begins an affair with a young painter, played by Dane DeHaan. Set in 17th Century Amsterdam, this also stars: Holliday Grainger, Jack O'Connell, Zach Galifianakis, Dame Judi Dench, Matthew Morrison, Tom Hollander and Cara Delevingne. This looks as mediocre as it did last year, but maybe there's something to it. See below.

Here's the newest official trailer for Justin Chadwick's Tulip Fever, direct from TWC's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Tulip Fever from last year here, for a different trailer.

Set in 17th century Amsterdam, Tulip Fever follows a married woman (Alicia Vikander) who begins a passionate affair with an artist (Dane DeHaan) hired to paint her portrait. The lovers gamble on the booming market for tulip bulbs as a way to raise money to run away together. Tulip Fever is directed by English filmmaker Justin Chadwick, of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and The Other Boleyn Girl previously. The screenplay is written by Tom Stoppard, adapted from Deborah Moggach's novel of the same name. The Weinstein Company will finally release Tulip Fever in theaters starting August 25th this year.