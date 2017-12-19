Another New UK Trailer for Aardman's Stop-Motion Movie 'Early Man'

"In the beginning, the world was a scary place. Except for one peaceful valley…" StudioCanal, Aardman and The British Film Institute have released another full trailer for Aardman's stop-motion animated movie Early Man, telling the story of how an early cave man and his friend, a wild boar named Hognob, unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game. The primary voice cast features Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams. We've already seen the US teaser trailer and a full international trailer previously, but one more can't hurt, especially since this does look very fun. As with the previous trailer, this one has a bunch of soccer/football jokes to appeal to European crowds.

Here's the newest UK trailer (+ new quad poster) for Nick Park's Early Man, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Aardman's Early Man here, or the full international trailer.

Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of how one plucky caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day! Aardman's Early Man is directed by veteran Aardman filmmaker Nick Park, of many old Wallace & Gromit movies previously, as well as Chicken Run, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and A Matter of Loaf and Death. The screenplay is written by Mark Burton, James Higginson and John O'Farrell. StudioCanal will release Early Man in theaters in America starting February 16th, 2018 this winter. For more, follow @earlymanmovie.