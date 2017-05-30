Another Official Trailer for Nunsploitation Comedy 'The Little Hours'

"These girls can be tough. I'm not going to lie, they can be very tough." Gunpowder & Sky has debuted a second official trailer for the wacky indie comedy titled The Little Hours, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to mixed reviews. Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Kate Micucci star as three dirty, horny nuns in this comedy. Everything seems to be going fine at their convent until Father Tommasso brings on new hired hand, a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. John C. Reilly and Dave Franco also star, with Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, Molly Shannon, Jemima Kirke, Paul Reiser, Adam Pally. This looks totally trashy and ridiculous, but also like it will be so much fun to watch. Especially with a big audience at night at your local art house cinema. Watch below.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Baena's The Little Hours, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first red band trailer for The Little Hours here, to see even more footage.

Medieval nuns Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci) lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day laborer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) brings on new hired hand Massetto (Dave Franco), a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover as the repressed nunnery erupts in a whirlwind of pansexual horniness, substance abuse, and wicked revelry. The Little Hours is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jeff Baena, of the films Life After Beth and Joshy previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Gunpowder & Sky releases The Little Hours in theaters starting on June 30th.