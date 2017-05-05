Another Red Band Trailer for Girls' Night Party Comedy 'Rough Night'

"Can you handle the night?" Sony Pictures is ending the week with the second official red band trailer for Rough Night, a wild all-women comedy formerly known as Rock That Body, which is also the feature directorial debut of "Broad City" director Lucia Aniello. The film stars five women who get together for a wild bachelorette party - Scarlett Johansson (as the bride) along with Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Kate McKinnon. After deciding to get a stripped, they accidentally kill him and have to figure out what to do. I prefer this to the other all-women party comedy Girls Trip, it just seems funnier. Nice nod to Weekend at Bernie's in this, too. This actually looks like it might be funny enough to go see in theaters.

Here's the second red band trailer (+ poster) for Lucia Aniello's Rough Night, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first red band trailer for Rough Night here, for even more footage from this.

Five friends from college, Jess, Pippa, Alice, Frankie and Blair, reunite when they rent a beach house in Miami for a wild bachelorette weekend that goes completely off the rails when a male stripper turns up dead. Rough Night, formerly known as Rock That Body, is directed by American filmmaker Lucia Aniello (an alumna of the Upright Citizens Brigade), making her feature directorial debut after directing for "Broad City" and "Time Traveling Bong". The screenplay is written by Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. Columbia Pictures will release Rough Night in theaters everywhere starting June 16th this summer. Who's into this?