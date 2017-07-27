MOVIE TRAILERS

Another Red Band Trailer for 'Ingrid Goes West' Starring Aubrey Plaza

by
July 27, 2017
Source: YouTube

Ingrid Goes West Red Band Trailer

"I'm not a psychopath… I just want to be her friend." Are you obsessed with Instagram? Then this film is for you. Neon has debuted one more official red band trailer for the indie dramedy Ingrid Goes West, a cautionary tale about Instagram obsession. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to quite a bit of buzz, mostly for the concept, but also for the performances from the two leading ladies - Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. It's about an Instagram-addicted nobody (played by Plaza) who decides to move to Los Angeles to stalk another Instagram celebrity in hopes she can have her life, too. The cast includes O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Wyatt Russell. This is actually a great film (read my review), that really is as crazy as it looks in this trailer, with some totally cringe-worthy moments. Worth a watch whenever it comes your way.

Here's the newest red band trailer for Matt Spicer's Ingrid Goes West, direct from Neon's YouTube:

Ingrid Goes West Poster

You can still watch the red band teaser trailer for Ingrid Goes West here, or the second trailer here.

Following the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, young Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession and LA socialite Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen). After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of friends, the façade begins to crack in both women's lives — with comically malicious results. Ingrid Goes West is directed by American filmmaker Matt Spicer, who's making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is co-written by Matt Spicer and David Branson Smith. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this January (read our review) in the Dramatic Competition category. Neon will release Matt Spicer's Ingrid Goes West in select theaters starting August 4th later this summer. Who's in?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • shiboleth
    Aubrey Plaza. Since she showed up in that Hal Hartley film, I tend to pay more attention to films with her. Unless there are some really idiotic comedies she likes to make sometimes...
  • This might be a bit too crazy for me. Looks like a downward spiral character study.
  • JohnDoeB
    Hmm, think I'm becoming more interested in seeing this than I was after the first trailer I saw.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS