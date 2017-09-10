Another Trailer for Documentary on 'Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami'

"Been around the block too many times…" A brand new, full-length trailer has debuted for Sophie Fiennes' documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami, which is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend. Originally titled Grace Jones - The Musical of My Life, the film tells the life story of artist/dancer/actor Grace Jones, who some may recognize as May Day from A View to a Kill, though her career is much more diverse ranging from dance to art to music and much more. Described as an "observational portrait" and "cinema verité-style film", the doc film combines intimate personal footage with unique staged musical sequences to give us a look at both her public and private life. This trailer shows more than the first teaser trailer, but it's still very short and ends rather abruptly. I'm still curious to see this film! Take a look below.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for Sophie Fiennes' doc Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami, on YouTube:

Larger than life, wild, scary and androgynous - Grace Jones plays all these parts. Yet here we also discover her as a lover, daughter, mother, sister and even grandmother, as she submits herself to our gaze and allows us to understand what constitutes her mask. The stage is where her most extreme embodiments are realised and her theatrical imagination lets loose: this is where the musical of her life is played out. The film includes Grace's unique performances singing iconic hits such as Slave To The Rhythm, Pull Up To The Bumper, as well as the more recent autobiographical tracks Williams' Bloods and Hurricane. These personal songs also link to Grace's family life, as the film takes us on a holiday road trip across Jamaica, where her family roots and the story of her traumatic childhood are uncovered. Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami is directed by filmmaker Sophie Fiennes, of the films Over Your Cities Grass Will Grow and The Pervert's Guide to Ideology previously. The film is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month. No release has been announced for the US yet, only opening in the UK this October. Anyone excited to see this?