Another Trailer for That Ethan Hawke Action Movie '24 Hours to Live'

"These guys don't play nice." Get locked and loaded. Saban Films debuted another new official trailer for the adrenaline-fueled action indie movie 24 Hours to Live, yet another assassin story if you're up for another one. Ethan Hawke stars as a career assassin who is given a chance at redemption after his employer brings him back to life temporarily after being killed on the job. This trailer is a bit more action heavy again, making this seem like some Taken meets Bourne meets Shoot 'Em Up meets Crank movie. The rest of the main cast includes Xu Qing, Liam Cunningham, Rutger Hauer, and Paul Anderson. This is worth a watch just to see what it's about, but damn it seems like a weird film with angry Hawke. Have fun.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Smrz's 24 Hours to Live, direct from Vimeo:

You can still watch the first red band trailer for 24 Hours to Live here, to see more footage from this.

24 Hours to Live is a fast-paced action-packed movie about a career assassin (Hawke) who is given a chance at redemption after his employer brings him back to life temporarily after being killed on the job. 24 Hours to Live is directed by filmmaker Brian Smrz, a veteran stunt man and second unit director, who also directed the film Hero Wanted previously. The screenplay is written by Zach Dean. This film will have its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival later this month. Saban Films will then release Smrz's 24 Hours to Live in select theaters + on VOD starting December 1st later this fall. Who wants to watch this?