MOVIE TRAILERS

Antonio Banderas & Karl Urban in First Trailer for 'Acts of Vengeance'

by
September 27, 2017
Source: YouTube

Acts of Vengeance Trailer

"I had been punishing the wrong person…" Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an action thriller titled Acts of Vengeance (originally titled Stoic), about a lawyer who goes for revenge after his wife and daughter are killed. Yes, we've heard that exact emotional plot description 100 times before, so here's yet another vengeance movie for those who want it. Starring Antonio Banderas as Frank Valera, with a cast including Cristina Serafini as his wife, plus Karl Urban, David Sakurai, Paz Vega, Robert Forster, Lillian Blankenship, and Clint Dyer. This film is obviously all about the action, and the act of getting vengeance (hence the title) though I doubt it has much more to offer. Check it out below if you're interested.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Isaac Florentine's Acts of Vengeance, direct from YouTube:

Stoic / Acts of Vengeance Poster

A fast-talking lawyer (Antonio Banderas) transforms his body and takes a vow of silence, not to be broken until he finds out who killed his wife and daughter and has his revenge. Acts of Vengeance (formerly known as Stoic) is directed by Israeli B-movie filmmaker Isaac Florentine, of all kinds of cheesy films including Desert Kickboxer, High Voltage, Bridge of Dragons, Ninja, Assassin's Bullet, the Undisputed trilogy, Ninja: Shadow of a Tear, and Close Range previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Venne. The film has not premiered anywhere before this yet. Saban Films will release Florentine's Acts of Vengeance in select theaters + on VOD starting October 27th late next month. So does anyone actually want to see this?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK