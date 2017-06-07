Antonio Banderas Stars as Mall Security in First Trailer for 'Security'

"Take as many of them out as you can." Arrow Films from the UK has debuted the first official trailer for an action thriller titled Security, which seems like a movie straight out of the 90s. Antonio Banderas stars as a special services veteran who is hired to work as a security guard at a shopping mall. Ben Kingsley also co-stars as a "psychopathic hijacker" who goes after a young girl who was going to testify as a witness in a trial. This sounds like another one of those formulaic action movies where they plug in all the usual tropes, including a young girl being chased by criminals, a former military man forced to do regular security work, and a crazy evil guy after all of them. Also starring Liam McIntyre, Chad Lindberg, Gabriella Wright, and Cung Le. This kind of looks like Die Hard in a shopping mall, but nowhere near as good. Check it out.

Here's the first trailer + TV spot for Alain Desrochers's Security, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

An ex-special services veteran (Antonio Banderas), down on his luck and desperate for work, takes a job as a security guard at a run-down mall in a rough area of town. On his first night on the job, he opens the doors up to a distraught and desperate young girl who has escaped and fled from a hijacking of the Police motorcade that was transporting her to testify as a trial witness in a briefcase. Hot on her heels is psychopathic hijacker (Ben Kingsley), alongside his resourceful henchmen, who will stop at nothing to extract and eliminate their witness. Security is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Alain Desrochers, of the films Nitro & Nitro Rush, Wushu Warrior, Cabotins, Gerry, and Bon Cop Bad Cop 2; as well as a bunch of music videos previously. The screenplay is written by John Sullivan and Tony Mosher. Millennium Films will release Security in US theaters, but no release date is set yet. Opens in UK cinemas this July. Anyone?