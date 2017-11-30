Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke in Full Trailer for Indie 'Thoroughbreds'

"You ever think about just killing him?" Focus Features has debuted the full-length official trailer for the indie dark comedy thriller Thoroughbreds, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is one of Anton Yelchin's other final films, but really stars two young actresses as the leading ladies: Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke. These two ladies seem so badass in this. They play two upper-class teen girls in suburban Connecticut who rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. When they get together again, they make plans to take out their stepfather - which they both hate. The full cast includes Paul Sparks, Francie Swift, and Kaili Vernoff. This actually looks like some very dark, devious fun, all about how they try to get rid of their stepfather. Definitely worth a look, have fun here.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Cory Finley's Thoroughbreds, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Finley's Thoroughbreds here, to see the original tease.

Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished, upper-class teenager, with a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume; Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude, but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily's contempt for her oppressive stepfather, Mark, and as their friendship grows, they begin to bring out one another's most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler, Tim, and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight. Thoroughbreds is both written and directed by first-time filmmaker Cory Finley. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Focus Features will release Thoroughbreds in theaters starting March 9th, 2018 early next year.