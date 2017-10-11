MOVIE TRAILERS

Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke in Teaser Trailer for 'Thoroughbreds'

by
October 11, 2017
Thoroughbreds Trailer

"How did you find me?" Focus Features has launched the teaser trailer for an indie dark comedy thriller called Thoroughbreds, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is one of Anton Yelchin's other final films, but really stars two young actresses as the leading ladies: Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke. They play two upper-class teen girls in suburban Connecticut who rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. When they get together again, they make plans to take out their stepfather - which they both hate. The full cast includes Paul Sparks, Francie Swift, and Kaili Vernoff. I'm curious about this, but it didn't exactly get the best buzz out of Sundance. Check it out below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ posters) for Cory Finley's Thoroughbreds, direct from YouTube:

Thoroughbreds Poster

Thoroughbreds Poster

Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished, upper-class teenager, with a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume; Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude, but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily's contempt for her oppressive stepfather, Mark, and as their friendship grows, they begin to bring out one another's most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler, Tim, and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight. Thoroughbreds is both written and directed by first-time filmmaker Cory Finley. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Focus Features will release Thoroughbreds in theaters starting March 9th, 2018 early next year.

