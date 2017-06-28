Aubrey Plaza in Full Trailer for Instagram Comedy 'Ingrid Goes West'

"You are by far the coolest, most interesting person I've ever met." Neon has premiered the new full-length official trailer for the indie dramedy Ingrid Goes West, a cautionary tale about Instagram obsession. This film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to quite a bit of buzz, mostly for the concept, but also for the performances from the two leading ladies - Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. It's about an Instagram-addicted nobody (played by Plaza) who decides to move to Los Angeles to stalk another Instagram celebrity in hopes she can have her life, too. The cast includes O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Wyatt Russell. I dug this film, saying in my review it's a "surprisingly entertaining indie comedy." This trailer is a good sell - enjoy it.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Spicer's Ingrid Goes West, direct from YouTube:

Following the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, young Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession and LA socialite Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen). After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of friends, the façade begins to crack in both women's lives — with comically malicious results. Ingrid Goes West is directed by American filmmaker Matt Spicer, who's making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is co-written by Matt Spicer and David Branson Smith. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this January (read our review) in the Dramatic Competition category. Neon will release Matt Spicer's Ingrid Goes West in select theaters starting August 4th later this summer. Who's in?