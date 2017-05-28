'Baby Driver' Making Of Featurette Shows How Real the Stunts Were

"That's all completely real, there's no sort of trickery in that sequence." This is awesome! Sony has dropped a new making of featurette for Edgar Wright's Baby Driver showing how they pulled off some of the crazy car chase action sequences in the movie. Start by watching the trailer, then follow up with this featurette. They show bits of the driver training, as well as the actual filming rigs and techniques used on set to make this all seem real. And craziest of all is that half of it is real, they shot on location in Atlanta and most of the car stunts were real. Ansel Elgort stars as Baby, with a cast including Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, with Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx. I am so so excited to see this. Can't wait!

Here's the latest car stunts featurette for Edgar Wright's Baby Driver, direct from Sony's YouTube:

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. Baby Driver is both written and directed by British filmmaker/wizard extraordinaire Edgar Wright (follow him @edgarwright), of the films A Fistful of Fingers, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and The World's End previously. The film is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Sony Pictures will then release Wright's Baby Driver in theaters everywhere starting on June 28th in the middle of the summer. Who's ready to see this?