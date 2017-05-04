Badass New Trailer for 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' in 3D Re-Release

"The survivors of the nuclear fire called the war Judgment Day." He's back! Distrib Films US has unveiled a brand new trailer for the upcoming re-release of James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 3D. Yes, we've been reporting since last year that T2 was going to be released in 3D later this year. The 3D upgrade was overseen by Cameron as well as DMG Entertainment and StudioCanal, so rest assured it will be top quality. This trailer packs in some of the best lines and the coolest moments, and I'm sure it looks much better in 3D, but it's only in 2D online for now. This sci-fi action classic stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick, Earl Boen, and Joe Morton. Fire it up below.

Here's the new re-release trailer (+ poster) for Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D, direct from YouTube:

A cyborg, identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, must now protect her teenage son, John Connor, from a more advanced cyborg. "James Cameron’s masterpiece starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his most iconic role, has been converted in immersive 3D by Cameron himself. First hitting screens in 1991 with groundbreaking special effects, the 4K and 3D version will take the seminal blockbuster to the next level of effects and into the 21st century for the next generation of fans." James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day was first released in July of 1991, opening #1 at the box office to $31 million to start. Distrib Film US will be re-releasing this brand new 3D version of T2 in theaters starting August 25th, 2017 later this summer. More info on theaters and screenings will be available soon. Who's planning to see this one?