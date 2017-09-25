Badass New UK Trailer for Gritty Japanese Action Thriller Film 'Re:Born'

"If you want my blood… come and get it!" Eureka Entertainment has debuted a new official UK trailer for a Japanese action thriller titled Re:Born, which premiered at a few genre film festivals last year. Re:Born features a hand-to-hand fighting technique called "Zero-Range Combat", originally developed by combat strategist and master fight instructor Yoshitaka Inagawa. The film's story follows a covert soldier with a mysterious past who decides to once again unleash the "beast inside of him" to stand up for what he cares about. The cast includes Tak Sakaguchi, Yura Kondo, Takumi Saitô, Mariko Shinoda, and Akio Ôtsuka. This trailer has hints at some of the badass action in this film, which looks like a lot of very close-range fighting, including inside a phone booth at one point. I don't know much about this, but it looks cool.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ international poster) for Yûji Shimomura's Re:Born, direct from YouTube:

And here's the alternate, original Japanese trailer for Yûji Shimomura's Re:Born with English subtitles:

When an entire squad of Japanese Defense Force soldiers are cut down during a training exercise, it appears the worst is true: the Ghost, a legendary covert operative, has seemingly come back and set his targets on the force that used and abandoned him. His old comrade is now living a quiet life and trying to simply slip by unnoticed as he raises the young girl in his care, but must return to the world he abandoned to stop his former friend turned enemy. Re:Born is directed by Japanese filmmaker Yûji Shimomura, a former stunt coordinator / action director making his feature directorial debut after first co-directing Death Trance in 2005. This premiered at the 2016 Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and also played at Fantastic Fest last year. The film still doesn't have a US distributor or US release set yet, stay tuned. Who's interested?