Barry Keoghan Woos in Second Trailer for 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'

"You do realize, Stephen, we're in this situation because of you." Hahahah what a tricky little trailer. A24 has revealed a new trailer for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the latest film from Yorgos Lanthimos (Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster) that will get under your skin. This devious thriller is about a family tormented by a teenage boy. You have to see it and experience it to figure out what's going on (this trailer does reveal a big plot point). The cast features Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Alicia Silverstone, Raffey Cassidy, Bill Camp, Sunny Suljic, and Barry Keoghan (he's also the kid from the boat in Nolan's Dunkirk). This trailer is all about Keoghan wooing the daughter in the family, and it's so sneaky and unsettling. Jeremy just saw this film at Fantastic Fest and wrote a glowing review, calling it Lanthimos' "best work to date." Enjoy.

A teenager's (Barry Keoghan) attempts to bring a brilliant surgeon (Colin Farrell) into his dysfunctional family take an unexpected turn. The Killing of a Sacred Deer is directed by prominent Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, of the critically acclaimed films My Best Friend, Kinetta, Dogtooth, Alps, and The Lobster previously. The screenplay is written by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou. This originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in competition earlier this year (read our review), where it won the Best Screenplay award (tied with You Were Never Really Here). A24 will release Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer in select theaters starting October 20th in the fall. So who's planning to see this? Thoughts?