Bay Unleashes the 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Super Bowl TV Spot

"Your world is dying. Do you seek redemption?" "My maker, I do." Paramount has released early the official 30-second Super Bowl TV spot for Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight, supposedly the final Transformers movie Michael Bay will direct (didn't he also say that a few movies ago?). This TV spot has new glimpses of epic sci-fi footage and the brutal Bumblebee vs Optimus battle (extended version coming on Sunday). The cast includes Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, John Goodman, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera, and Liam Garrigan as King Arthur; plus the same voices as before: Peter Cullen, Frank Welker and Ken Watanabe. I dig epic sci-fi movies and cool shots like the ones in this, but I have a feeling this is going to be so bad. Check it out.

Here's the new Super Bowl TV spot for Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official teaser trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight here, for more footage.

Optimus Prime finding his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but in order to do so he needs to find an artifact, and that artifact is on Earth. Transformers: The Last Knight is once again directed by iconic American filmmaker Michael Bay, of all four of the previous Transformers movies, as well as 13 Hours, Pain & Gain, The Island, Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, The Rock, plus Bad Boys I & II previously. The screenplay is credited to Matt Holloway, Art Marcum and Ken Nolan. Paramount will release Transformers: The Last Knight in theaters everywhere starting on June 23rd in the summer. Who's planning to see this?