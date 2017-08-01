Be Inspired by The Most Beautiful Shots in Cinema of the 21st Century

Movies can be exhilarating experiences, capturing life and all its beauty in ways that can't even be described. There are so many unforgettable moments, so many shots and scenes that stay with us forever. The Most Beautiful Shots of the 21st Century is a short video compiled by Ignacio Montalvo, which highlights some of the best shots over the last 16 years. This will inspire you and fill you with emotion, reminding you why movies are so wonderful. I love that he includes shots from some of my favorites: Sunshine, Big Fish, Fellowship of the Ring, The Squid and the Whale, 500 Days of Summer, Her, Black Swan, Mad Max: Fury Road. I also adore the scene from Xavier Dolan's Mommy (which I wrote an entire article about). Pure bliss.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "A compilation of The Most Beautiful Shots of the 21st Century." Nothing more needs to be said, as the footage speaks for itself. The video was made and edited by Ignacio Montalvo - follow him on Twitter @ignaciomt_. The music featured is "Suns and Stars" by ReallySlowMotion. For a full list of the movies featured, visit the Vimeo page. The video includes movies released from 2000 to 2016: Unbreakable, Gladiator, Spirited Away, Donnie Darko, Lord of the Rings, Minority Report, Mystic River, Big Fish, Kill Bill, Life Aquatic, Eternal Sunshine, Before Sunset, Sin City, The Fountain, There Will Be Blood, Children of Men, Wall-E, Inception, Drive, Carol, Moonlight and more.