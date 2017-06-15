Beautiful Second Trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Animal Rescue Film 'Okja'

"Everything you believe you know about Okja is a lie." Netflix has launched a second full-length trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Okja, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month to quite a bit of good buzz. The film stars Ahn Seo-hyun as a girl named Mija who befriends a giant pig-hippo-cow creature she calls Okja. When the company that created Okja comes to collect it, Mija goes off on adventure trying to rescue and bring her home. Tilda Swinton is back (from Snowpiercer) in the cast, along with Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito, Devon Bostick, Shirley Henderson, Daniel Henshall, and Choi Woo-shik. I saw this in Cannes and enjoyed it, saying in my review: "Only someone as daring, innovative and skilled as Bong Joon Ho could come up with and pull off a film like this."

Here's the second full-length trailer for Bong Joon-ho's Okja, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Meet Mija, a girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend -- a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija's horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion. Okja is directed by Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, of the films Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother, and Snowpiercer previously. The screenplay is by Bong Joon-ho and Jon Ronson. Netflix will release Okja streaming starting June 28th this summer. Read my Cannes review where I say Okja is "a satire, yet also a thriller; it's playful, it's weird, but lovable."