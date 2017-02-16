Bel Powley in First Trailer for Susan Johnson's Adaptation 'Carrie Pilby'

"Life doesn't always work out as we plan it." The first official international trailer has debuted for the indie drama Carrie Pilby, an adaptation of Caren Lissner's novel, directed by newcomer Susan Johnson. The film stars talented young actress Bel Powley in her next big follow-up to The Diary of a Teenage Girl, her break out role a few years ago. Powley plays Pilby, an uber intelligent young woman struggling to fit in. The cast includes Jason Ritter, Gabriel Bryne, Nathan Lane, and Vanessa Bayer. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year to mostly positive reviews. This looks like a charming, amusing, super smart comedy about figuring out how intelligence fits in to a dumb world. I want to see this, mostly for Bel Powley.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Susan Johnson's Carrie Pilby, direct from YouTube:

Carrie (Bel Powley), a gifted woman who graduated from Harvard at 19, struggles to make sense of the world as it relates to morality, relationships, sex and leaving her New York apartment. Without a job and friends because of her unreasonably high standards, Carrie is told by her therapist to create a five-point plan to get herself on track. Carrie Pilby is directed by filmmaker Susan Johnson, a producer making her directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Kara Holden, based on the novel of the same name by Caren Lissner. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. The Orchard will release Carrie Pilby in theaters starting March 31st + on VOD starting April 4th. First impression?