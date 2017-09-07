Benedict Cumberbatch & Nicholas Hoult in Trailer for 'The Current War'

"His current kills people!" The Weinstein Company has finally revealed the first full official trailer for The Current War, the film about the battle between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla. I've been very excited to see this ever since hearing it was now in production. From Me and Earl and the Dying Girl director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, comes this dramatic thriller about the early days of electricity and light bulbs, and the major business-vs-innovation battle of wits that took place. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison, Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse, and Nicholas Hoult as Nikola Tesla, as well as Katherine Waterston, Tuppence Middleton, Damien Molony, and Matthew Macfadyen. This is a fantastic trailer, full of energy and excitement, with some very creative editing and visuals. I'm still so very excited to see this film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's The Current War, direct from YouTube:

The Current War is the epic story of the cutthroat competition between the greatest inventors of the industrial age over whose electrical system would power the new century. Backed by J.P. Morgan, Edison dazzles the world by lighting Manhattan. But Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, has seen fatal flaws in Edison’s direct current design. Igniting a war of currents, Westinghouse and Tesla bet everything on risky and dangerous alternating current. The Current War is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, of the two films Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and The Town That Dreaded Sundown previously, as well as episodes of "American Horror Story". The screenplay is written by Michael Mitnick. This is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this month. The Weinstein Company will then release The Current War in select theaters starting on November 24th, with a wide release next January.