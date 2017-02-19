Berlinale 2017 Awards: Enyedi's 'On Body and Soul' Wins Golden Bear

As another film festival comes to an end, it's time to celebrate and commemorate with the announcement of the awards. The 67th Berlin Film Festival just ended (my own recap is coming soon), and the winners were announced at the Closing Ceremony, including the winner of the coveted Golden Bear for Best Film. That top prize was given to a film called On Body and Soul, described as an "unusual love story set in the everyday world", directed by Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi (seen above). Oddly, I missed most of the big winners this year, except for the Polish film Spoor, which was one of my favorites of the fest (read my review). I'm also happy with A Fantastic Woman getting some recognition. Read on for all the winners.

Here are the top awards at the 67th Berlin Film Festival. For the full list including shorts visit Berlinale.de.

Golden Bear for Best Film

On Body and Soul (Testről és lélekről), directed by Ildikó Enyedi

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize

Félicité, directed by Alain Gomis

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize for a feature film that opens new perspectives

Spoor (Pokot), directed by Agnieszka Holland in cooperation with Kasia Adamik

Silver Bear for Best Director

Aki Kaurismäki for directing The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen)

Silver Bear for Best Actress

Kim Minhee in On the Beach at Night Alone, directed by Hong Sangsoo

Silver Bear for Best Actor

Georg Friedrich in Bright Nights (Helle Nächte), directed by Thomas Arslan

Silver Bear for Best Script

Sebastián Lelio & Gonzalo Maza for writing A Fantastic Woman (Una mujer fantástica)

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Dana Bunescu for the editing in Ana, mon amour, directed by Călin Peter Netzer

Best First Feature Award endowed with €50,000, funded by GWFF

Estiu 1993, directed by Carla Simón

READERS' JURIES AND AUDIENCE AWARDS:

Panorama Audience Award for a Fiction Film

Insyriated, directed by Philippe Van Leeuw

Panorama Audience Award for a Documentary Film

I Am Not Your Negro, directed by Raoul Peck

Teddy Audience Award

A Fantastic Woman (Una mujer fantástica), directed by Sebastián Lelio

Berliner Morgenpost Readers' Jury Award

On Body and Soul (Testről és lélekről), directed by Ildikó Enyedi

Tagesspiegel Readers' Jury Award

Mama Colonel (Maman Colonelle), directed by Dieudo Hamadi

Männer Magazin Readers' Jury Award

God's Own Country, directed by Francis Lee

That puts a final cap on the 67th Berlin Film Festival, wrapping up 10 days of cinema in Germany, as well as our own coverage here on FirstShowing. Berlinale is another prominent film festival taking place early every year, showcasing great films from all over the world. The 2017 international jury included: Paul Verhoeven (President), Dora Bouchoucha Fourati, Olafur Eliasson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Julia Jentsch, Diego Luna, and Wang Quan'an. Congratulations to everyone! This year's selection of winners seems to be an intriguing mix of choices all around, with various aspects and themes represented in all of the different categories. Hard to complain about all of the 2017 winners. Watch out for these films and many others playing at festivals soon.