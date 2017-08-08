MOVIE TRAILERS

Big-Game Hunting is Questioned in Trailer for 'Trophy' Documentary

by
August 8, 2017
Source: YouTube

Trophy Doc Trailer

"We have to keep this fight going!" The Orchard has debuted an official trailer for a documentary called Trophy, examining the world of big game trophy hunters and how it connects to wildlife conservation. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in competition earlier this year, and has played at other fests all over the world. The description for this says it will make you question "what is right, what is wrong and what is necessary in order to save the great species of the world from extinction." This seems like it would make a great double feature with the other wildlife doc The Ivory Game (about elephant poaching) from last year. I will admit I'm curious about seeing this, and I'm a bit sad I missed it at Sundance. Take a look below.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Christina Clusiau & Shaul Schwarz's doc Trophy, from YouTube:

Trophy Doc Poster

Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz's documentary Trophy is a startling exploration of the evolving relationship between big-game hunting and wildlife conservation that will leave you debating what is right, what is wrong and what is necessary in order to save the great species of the world from extinction. Trophy is directed by filmmakers Christina Clusiau (making her directorial debut) & Shaul Schwarz (of Aida's Secrets, Narco Cultura previously). This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at SXSW, Full Frame, Sun Valley, Montclair, and the Melbourne Film Festival. The Orchard will release Trophy in select theaters starting September 8th in the fall. Who's interested in this?

Find more posts in Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • TheOct8pus
    AKA: People suck
    • Facebook User
      exactly which people suck? which particular races engage in illegal trades of endangered animals the most? Im sure the documentary will blame it all on white folks though
      • TheOct8pus
        All people suck....as a species, we've made it pretty clear that we can't have nice things. We just ruin everything.
        • Facebook User
          well im not sure I agree... have you watched most nature documentaries? nature can be brutal.. not just humans.. btw im not a fan of big game hunting although I realize some of these places use the funds to protect the animals from poachers.. its just the documentary looks like another SJW hit piece on white men as opposed to actually discussing the issue and who and whats ultimately responsible for it.
  • David Diaz
    I'm over simplifying but I think all the world has to do to stop a vast majority of poaching is to convince certain populations of people that ground up rhino horns and shark fins won't heal them or make their dicks hard. You take away the demand and the trade will drop dramatically.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS