Blake Lively in Official Trailer for Marc Forster's Drama 'All I See Is You'

"Well, we don't really know what me is, do we?" Open Road Films has unveiled an official trailer for All I See Is You, the latest from director Marc Forster (of Stranger Than Fiction, The Kite Runner, Quantum of Solace, World War Z). Blake Lively stars as a woman who was blinded in a near-fatal car accident when she was young. She now lives in Thailand, happily married to her husband, played by Jason Clarke. When she receives implants and can see again, their lives and relationship are upended by the truths that come to light. The cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, Danny Huston, Ahna O'Reilly, and Wes Chatham. This seems like an odd relationship drama that has been quietly sitting on the shelf all year. It almost seems like there's some twist in this where it turns out he's a serial killer, or something, I can't really tell. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Marc Forster's All I See Is You, direct from YouTube:

A blind woman's relationship with her husband changes when she regains her sight after a a corneal transplant and they discover disturbing details about themselves and their marriage. All I See Is You is directed by veteran German filmmaker Marc Forster, of Everything Put Together, Monster's Ball, Finding Neverland, Stay, Stranger Than Fiction, The Kite Runner, Quantum of Solace, Machine Gun Preacher, and World War Z previously. The screenplay is written by Marc Forster and Sean Conway. This is produced by Marc Forster, Jillian Kugler, Michael Selby, and Craig Baumgarten. Open Road Films will release Forster's All I See Is You in theaters everywhere starting October 27th next month. Anyone interested in this film?